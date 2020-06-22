Midlands Technical College Foundation Elects New Board Members

Two midlands community leaders have been elected to serve on the Midlands Technical College Foundation Board. The newly elected members bring a myriad of knowledge and experience to the board and will join the efforts of current members on the advancement of the Foundation’s mission to connect people, ideas, and resources with Midlands Technical College (MTC).

The new board members are:

David Dubberly

Nexsen Pruet Law Firm

Attorney David Dubberly chairs Nexsen Pruet’s Employment and Labor Law Group and co-chairs the firm’s International Law Team. He holds a B.A. from Bob Jones University and a J.D. from the University of South Carolina. He previously served on the MTC Foundation Board of Trustees from 2013 to 2019.

Carolyn Ewing-Turner

Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company

As Vice President of Marketing for Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company, Carolyn Ewing-Turner drives Marketing strategy to address business needs and deliver profitable growth. She holds a B.B.A. from Prairie View A&M University and an M.B.A. in Marketing from the J.L. Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“These newly elected members are joining a board that is completely committed to the value of MTC’s unique mission of graduating well-trained students who are ready to fill in-demand jobs or continue their higher education,” said Dr. Ronald Rhames, MTC President.

“David and Carolyn are wonderful additions to the Foundation board and we are excited about their investment in MTC as we work to provide scholarships and financial support that strengthens programs that build skills, create opportunities, and help students succeed in the classroom and beyond,” said Nancy McKinney, Associate Vice President for Philanthropy and CEO of the MTC Foundation

The Midlands Technical College Foundation is a 501(c)(3) educational and charitable foundation that supports MTC. Learn more about the Midlands Technical College Foundation Board.